Man Beaten Unconscious in Bodega, Suffers Bleeding on the Brain: NYPD - NBC New York
Published 6 minutes ago

    NYPD

    A man was beaten in a bodega on New Year's Day until he was unconscious, with multiple fractures in his face and bleeding on his brain, police said. 

    The 66-year-old man was arguing with another man outside before 5 a.m. when it escalated into a fight, the NYPD said Sunday. 

    The attacker followed the victim into the bodega on Courtlandt Avenue in the Melrose neighborhood of the Bronx, then pushed him down, police said. 

    He punched the victim in the head and face until he lost consciousness, police said. 

    The attacker fled the scene, police said. 

    The victim was taken to Lincoln hospital in serious but stable condition, police said. He was treated for multiple fractures to the face and bleeding on the brain. 

    Police are looking for a man about 20 to 30 years old who was last seen wearing dark clothing. 

    Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

