What to Know Two emotionally disturbed men barricaded themselves inside an apartment and set a fire as police tried to arrest them, the NYPD says

ESU officers were eventually able to access the apartment and arrest the two men

The FDNY put out the fire and the two men were taken to an area hospital

Two men were arrested Saturday after police say they set a fire at a Queens apartment building and barricaded themselves in when emergency responders arrived.

Police were called to a home in Glendale after the emotionally disturbed duo barricaded themselves inside an apartment in the building near Myrtle Avenue and 79th Place around 1:30 p.m., according to the NYPD.

When officers arrived, there was smoke on the second floor of the building and the two men prevented the officers from entering the apartment, police said.

The NYPD's Emergency Service Unit was called in and heavily armored police were able to get into the apartment and bring both men into custody, according to the NYPD.

The FDNY put out a small fire that the men had allegedly started in the apartment.

The two suspects -- ages 27 and 34 -- were arrested. They were taken to an area hospital. Their charges were pending Saturday night.

No other injuries were reported.

It wasn't immediately known what may have started the incident.

