A man was arrested at a train station in Westchester County after trying to detonate a device inside a backpack he was wearing, police said.

Officers were called to the New Rochelle train station just after 2:30 p.m. Monday, and found a man sitting on a bench outside, according to police. The man had a nylon pouch with wires coming out of it, and several cigarette lighters attached to those wires, police said.

As cops approached the man, he stood up and extended his arms while activating a small flashlight, turning it on and off a number of times. Police were able to get the man into custody without any further incident, according to authorities.

After he was detained, the device in question was taken away from him and found to be inoperable — a Walkman or radio wrapped in electrical tape that was connected with wires, police said.

The man was identified as Thomas Skoupa, and the 54-yar-old was hit with felony charges of making a terroristic threat.

Information regarding an attorney for Skoupa was not immediately available.

The New Rochelle train station services Metro-North Railroad and as well as Amtrak trains. There were no reported disruptions or delays in service as a result of the faux bomb scare.