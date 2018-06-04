Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Thornton, a Surfman at Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light, poses for a photo with Duncan Hutchison, Monday, June 4, 2018. A 47-foot Motor Lifeboat (MLB) crew from Station Barnegat Light launched to respond and rescued Duncan after he became beset by weather about 20 miles east of Barnegat Light, New Jersey. (Photo courtesy of Petty Officer 2nd Class David Micallef / U.S. Coast Guard District 5)

A man was rescued Monday morning off of the coast of New Jersey after attempting a transatlantic rowboat voyage, officials say.

The rescue took place about 20 miles east of Barnegat Light, New Jersey, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay were notified Sunday night around 11:20 p.m. by the operator of a Sleipnir rowboat via marine radio that he was beset by bad weather while attempting a transatlantic voyage from New York to Scotland.

The weather on-scene was reported as being 21 mph winds and 8.5 foot seas.

A crew in a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat was dispatched from Station Barnegat Light and subsequently rescued and removed Duncan Hutchinson, 52, from the rowboat.

“We highly recommended always checking the weather before departing on any ocean excursion because conditions can change instantly,” Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Thornton said in a statement.