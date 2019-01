Three people inside a Brooklyn restaurant were attacked by a man with a hammer, apparently at random, Tuesday evening, police said.

The suspect walked into a buffet near Emmons Avenue and East 19th Street in Sheepshead Bay just after 5 p.m. and attacked three men with a hammer, police said.

Two of the victims were taken to Lutheran Hospital in critical condition; a third was in stable condition.

Police said it appeared to be an unprovoked attack; the suspect was arrested on the corner.