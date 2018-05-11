An EMT says she was nearly yanked from an ambulance in Queens, and the attack has left her injured and shaken. Checkey Beckford reports. (Published Thursday, May 10, 2018)

What to Know An FDNY EMT was attacked when a man opened the door to an ambulance and nearly yanked her from her rig in Queens Wednesday

The 14-year EMT veteran, wanting to remain anonymous, explains that she was responding to a 911 call when a stranger tried to drag her out

Oren Barzilay, president of the union for EMTs and paramedics, says that first responders are assaulted every day

An FDNY EMT was attacked when a man opened the door to an ambulance and nearly yanked her from her rig in Queens Wednesday.

Speaking to NBC New York, the 14-year EMT veteran, wanting to remain anonymous, explains that she was responding to a 911 call when a stranger opened her ambulance door and attempted to drag her out.

“This gentleman was trying to pull me out,” she said, adding the he “was so angry.”

She said her partner hit the gas and drove off. However, her attacker got away.

The incident occurred near the corner of 145th Road and 225th Street. Cell phone video near the scene show police on location after she was taken to the hospital.

She said he first thought was that of Yadira Arroyo — the EMT and mother of five who was killed last year after a man hijacked her ambulance and ran her over.

“I fought. I fought. I have family I have to come home to and she never got to go home to her family that night,” the EMT said.

The Wednesday attack left the EMT with “shooting pain” in her wrist, neck and back hip, she said.

According to officials, attacks on EMTs are “significantly on the rise.”

Oren Barzilay, president of the union for EMTs and paramedics, says that first responders are assaulted every day and have no means of protecting themselves.

“Once or twice a day, I get a report of one of our members assaulted and sent to the hospital,” he said.

The EMT said that even though she was attacked, she will not stop from performing her duties.

“That’s what we’re here to do, help those people in that community,” she said.