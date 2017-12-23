Man Attacked at Random While Walking Down NYC Street: Police

In East Harlem, a 68-year-old man was randomly attacked while walking on a street -- until a good Samaritan stepped in. Checkey Beckford reports. (Published Friday, Dec. 22, 2017)

What to Know A man was walking down Lexington Avenue in East Harlem when he was attacked at random by a stranger, police say

The stranger kicked the victim in the chest, knocking him to the pavement where he hit his head, witnesses say

The suspect fled into a subway station

A man was randomly attacked by a stranger while walking down an East Harlem Street, police said Saturday.

The 50-year-old victim was walking southbound on Lexington Avenue near 117th Street on Friday afternoon when he was attacked, the NYPD said.

The attacker turned around and kicked him in the chest, causing him to fall, a witness said. The fall caused him to hit his head on the pavement and he lost consciousness, police said.

The victim was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in serious but stable condition.

The attacker fled into the subway, police said. No one has been arrested.

The attack remains under investigation.