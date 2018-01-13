Two strangers beat a man with a hammer on Christmas Day in Brooklyn, police said. Marc Santia reports. (Published 6 hours ago)

Two strangers attacked a man with a hammer in Brooklyn, leaving him with injuries so severe that he needed eight staples on his head, police said.

The attack began with a dispute between the strangers just after noon on Christmas Day, police said.

The men then struck the 52-year-old victim with a silver Mercedes Benz on Flushing Avenue in Williamsburg.

The NYPD released these photos of suspects in a hammer attack on Christmas Day.

Photo credit: NYPD

Then two of the men got out of the car and beat the man with a hammer and a metal rod, police said. A third man stayed in the driver's seat.

The attackers then fled in the Mercedes.

Police released this photo of a car used by suspects in a Christmas Day hammer attack.

Photo credit: NYPD

The victim was taken to a hospital with eye and head injuries, police said. He needed eight staples to his head, police said.

One of the suspects was wearing a dark jacket, tan pants and white sneakers, police said. Another was wearing a black hat, blue jeans, sneakers, a blue jacket and a blue shirt.

Top Tri-State News Photos