The attack began with a dispute between the strangers just after noon on Christmas Day, police said

Published at 8:43 AM EST on Jan 13, 2018 | Updated 6 hours ago

    Two strangers attacked a man with a hammer in Brooklyn, leaving him with injuries so severe that he needed eight staples on his head, police said. 

    The men then struck the 52-year-old victim with a silver Mercedes Benz on Flushing Avenue in Williamsburg. 

    The NYPD released these photos of suspects in a hammer attack on Christmas Day.
    Photo credit: NYPD

    Then two of the men got out of the car and beat the man with a hammer and a metal rod, police said. A third man stayed in the driver's seat. 

    The attackers then fled in the Mercedes. 

    Police released this photo of a car used by suspects in a Christmas Day hammer attack.
    Photo credit: NYPD

    The victim was taken to a hospital with eye and head injuries, police said. He needed eight staples to his head, police said. 

    One of the suspects was wearing a dark jacket, tan pants and white sneakers, police said. Another was wearing a black hat, blue jeans, sneakers, a blue jacket and a blue shirt.

