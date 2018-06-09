Man Punches Officer in the Face During Rampage: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Man Punches Officer in the Face During Rampage: Police

Published 3 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Punches Officer in the Face During Rampage: Police
    Getty Images/EyeEm

    A Long Island man punched three people before punching a cop in the face, breaking her nose, police said. Then he resisted arrest, breaking another officer's finger in the struggle. 

    Christian Perrone, 20, of Lindenhurst, was charged with assault and resisting arrest, Suffolk County police said. He was scheduled to be arraigned later Saturday. 

    Police said he punched two men and a woman late Friday at South Delaware Avenue and Kansas Street in Lindenhurst. 

    When police arrived, he punched one of them in the face, breaking her nose, police said. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Chris Mau

    He then resisted arrest, breaking the finger of another officer, police said. 

    None of the injuries was considered life-threatening. 

    It wasn't clear whether Perrone had an attorney. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us