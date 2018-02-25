A man who was watching porn on a computer at a Long Island car dealership tried to get a 4-year-old girl to look at the explicit material, police said.

Fei Du, 53, of Glen Cove, was charged with public display of offensive sexual material, Nassau County police said. It wasn't clear whether he had an attorney.

Police said he was at the service center of a car dealership in Roslyn when he started watching sexually explicit material on a computer owned by the dealership.

He then motioned for a 4-year-old girl to come watch the video. Her mother removed the girl from the waiting room and called 911.



