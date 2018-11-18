A driver was arrested on Long Island whose license had been suspended more than 50 times, police said Sunday.

James Brown, 66, of North Amityville, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, which is a felony, Suffolk County police said.

Police said Brown blew a stop sign on Prospect Street in North Amityville. A license check found it had been suspended 54 times.

Brown also had crack cocaine and was charged with possessing a controlled substance, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Brown had an attorney.