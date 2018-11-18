Man Arrested on Long Island for Driving with 54 License Suspensions: Police - NBC New York
Man Arrested on Long Island for Driving with 54 License Suspensions: Police

Published 18 minutes ago

    Man Arrested on Long Island for Driving with 54 License Suspensions: Police
    A driver was arrested on Long Island whose license had been suspended more than 50 times, police said Sunday. 

    James Brown, 66, of North Amityville, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, which is a felony, Suffolk County police said. 

    Police said Brown blew a stop sign on Prospect Street in North Amityville. A license check found it had been suspended 54 times. 

    Brown also had crack cocaine and was charged with possessing a controlled substance, police said. 

    It wasn't immediately clear whether Brown had an attorney. 

