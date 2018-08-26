Another Man Arrested in NYC Boy's Machete Slay: NYPD

What to Know
A 29-year-old man has been arrested Sunday and charged with murder in the caught-on-camera machete attack that killed a 15-year-old boy outside a bodega in the Bronx, police said.
Ronald Urena, of the Bronx, was charged with murder, manslaughter, gang assault, conspiracy and criminal possession of a weapon, the NYPD said.
The June 20 killing of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz has captivated the community, partly because the brutal attack was caught on surveillance video where the teen is seen being dragged outside the bodega and attacked by a gang of five men who stabbed him with knives and hacked him with a machete as he struggled to defend himself.
The boy was slashed in the neck and died after running to a hospital three blocks away.
Guzman-Feliz had been part of the NYPD's Explorers program, a group for youths interested in a law enforcement career. The New York City Police Foundation announced it planned to set up a scholarship in his name.
Twelve other people have been indicted in Guzman-Feliz's death. All are alleged gang members.
Authorities say they do not believe Guzman-Feliz was affiliated with any gang.