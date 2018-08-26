Another Man Arrested in NYC Boy's Machete Slay: NYPD

Police say a teenager stabbed to death in the Bronx was killed because his attackers thought he was part of a rival crew. Erica Byfield reports.

What to Know A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder in the June 20 death of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, known as "Junior"

Guzman-Feliz was attacked with a machete outside a Bronx bodega; the attack was caught on camera

The NYPD announced the arrest of Ronald Urena; previously 12 alleged gang members had been indicted in the case

A 29-year-old man has been arrested Sunday and charged with murder in the caught-on-camera machete attack that killed a 15-year-old boy outside a bodega in the Bronx, police said.

Ronald Urena, of the Bronx, was charged with murder, manslaughter, gang assault, conspiracy and criminal possession of a weapon, the NYPD said.

The June 20 killing of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz has captivated the community, partly because the brutal attack was caught on surveillance video where the teen is seen being dragged outside the bodega and attacked by a gang of five men who stabbed him with knives and hacked him with a machete as he struggled to defend himself.

The boy was slashed in the neck and died after running to a hospital three blocks away.

12 Suspects Appear in Court in NYC Teen's Machete Slaying

A dozen people appeared in court facing charges related to the death of 15-year-old Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, who was killed in the Bronx. Meanwhile a number of Bronx businesses are learning to be 'safe havens' for people in danger after a bodega owner was criticized for not doing enough 'Junior', who was killed outside his store. Erica Byfield reports. (Published Thursday, July 19, 2018)

Guzman-Feliz had been part of the NYPD's Explorers program, a group for youths interested in a law enforcement career. The New York City Police Foundation announced it planned to set up a scholarship in his name.

Twelve other people have been indicted in Guzman-Feliz's death. All are alleged gang members.

Authorities say they do not believe Guzman-Feliz was affiliated with any gang.