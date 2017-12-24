Police arrested a man accused of killing a Long Island college student who got out of her vehicle after a fender bender. Ken Buffa reports. (Published 4 hours ago)

What to Know Police made an arrest in the hit-and-run death of a Long Island college student who was killed after a fender bender

Taranjit Parmar, 18, got out of her Jeep to exchange insurance information when the other driver ran her over and left her to die on Nov. 10

Daniel Coppolo was arrested and faces charges including manslaughter

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in the hit-and-run death that killed a college student who got out of her car after a fender bender.

Daniel Coppolo, of Deer Park, was being charged with manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident, tampering with evidence and reckless endangerment, Nassau County police said Sunday.

Coppolo is accused of striking 18-year-old Taranjit Parmar on Nov. 10. The Adelphi University student was driving on Hempstead Turnpike when a red pickup hit her Jeep, police said.

Both drivers immediately pulled off the road after the accident. Parmar stepped out of her SUV. When she did, the pickup driver hit her with his truck and ran her over, leaving her to die in the street.

Parmar was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later with trauma to the head and chest area.

Photos on the woman's Facebook page indicated she had a zest for life and loved outdoor activities. According to her LinkedIn page, Parmar was studying biology at Adelphi University; she had a 4.0 GPA and had been scheduled to graduate in 2020.



