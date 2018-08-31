What to Know A New Jersey man was arrested in connection to a string of gas station burglaries throughout the state, authorities say

A New Jersey man was arrested in connection to a string of gas station burglaries throughout the state, authorities say.

Yourghi Turkmany, 21, of Newark, was arrested Tuesday following an investigation by Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and local detectives from various municipalities in New Jersey.

According to Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo, in July 2018, authorities identified a pattern of gas station burglaries in the county, which included large amounts of cash and cigarettes.

The first alleged robbery took place July 10 in Piscataway, while the most recent one took place in Washington Township on Aug. 18.

In July, an information-sharing meeting between law enforcement authorities from the local towns affected and the prosecutor’s office resulted in leads, Calo said.

Additionally, multiple law enforcement databases, witness interviews, surveillance video and other techniques resulted in the vehicle used during the alleged burglaries being identified and, subsequently, Turkmany was identified as a suspect, according to the prosecutor’s office, which added that a search warrant for Turkmany’s residence was issued on Aug. 28.

Turkmany faces numerous burglary and theft charges in Piscataway, Middlesex Borough, Franklin Lakes, Montvale, Ridgewood, Oradell, New Milford, Ramsey and Washington Township.

Attorney information for Turkmany was not immediately available.