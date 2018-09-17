An ATV rider attacked a grandfather on a bike in Queens, knocking him off and killing him. Wale Aliyu reports. (Published Monday, Sept. 3, 2018)

A man was arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Queens in which an ATV struck a 65-year-old man last month, police say.

Sean Martin, 24, is charged with two counts of manslaughter, vehicle assault, criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of assault in connection with the fatal incident last month that killed bicyclist Eucario Xelo.

According to the NYPD, on Aug. 28, at around 12:47 a.m., police responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Seneca Avenue and Woodbine Street. When officers arrived, they discovered Xelo unconscious and unresponsive lying in the roadway.

Xelo was taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center in critical condition, according to police. However, he succumbed to his injuries Sept. 1.

Police say their preliminary investigation revealed Xelo was traveling westbound on Seneca Avenue approaching Woodbine Street when a group of two-wheel and four-wheel vehicles approached him from behind.

Allegedly, the lead rider on an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) veered toward Xelo while simultaneously slowing down, eventually knocking Xelo to the ground and then fleeing the scene.

The NYPD Collision Investigation Squad is continuing its investigation.