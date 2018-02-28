Man Arrested for Trespassing at Sean Hannity's NY Home

Sean Hannity on the set of FOX News Channel's 'Hannity' at FOX Studios in New York City.

What to Know A 72-year-old former dentist was arrested on suspicion of trespassing on Sean Hannity's New York home

Jan Gilbert, of Long Beach, was charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass following the incident at the Fox News host's home on Long Island

Court documents say Gilbert told a person outside the house he was writing a book about Hannity and needed to give him some papers

A 72-year-old former dentist claiming to be writing a book about Sean Hannity has been arrested for trespassing at the Fox News host's home on Long Island.

Jan Gilbert, of Long Beach, was charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass following the Feb. 17 incident.

Court documents say Gilbert told a person outside the house he was writing a book about Hannity and needed to give him some papers. They say he followed the person into the house.

Hannity's wife saw Gilbert in her home. She told police she didn't know Gilbert and that he didn't have permission to enter the house. She says she saw Gilbert leave and get into his vehicle.

Information on Gilbert's lawyer wasn't immediately available.

Gilbert told Newsday Wednesday that "someone misheard, fabricated or misunderstood" the incident.

