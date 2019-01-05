What to Know A man wanted in connection with at least three sexual assaults in Manhattan has been arrested, the NYPD said

A man wanted in connection with at least three sexual assaults in Manhattan has been arrested, the NYPD said.

Rashaun Kelley, 35, of Brooklyn, was arrested and charged Friday night in connection with three attacks dating back to 2014 and 2015, police said.

Police say a 19-year-old girl was walking into an elevator in the lobby of an apartment building on Roosevelt Drive in the East Village after midnight on Dec. 16, 2014 when Kelley allegedly grabbed her buttocks and breasts and tried to kiss her.

After a struggle, the girl managed to flee the elevator, according to police. Kelley allegedly grabbed her buttocks again before fleeing the building, police said.

A day later, on Dec. 17, 2014, a 20-year-old woman was walking into her apartment building somewhere in the 30th Precinct, which includes Hamilton Heights, Sugar Hill and West Harlem, around 4:25 a.m. when Kelley allegedly went into the building behind her, covered her mouth and started touching her back and buttocks, the NYPD said.

Kelley fled the scene after the attack, according to police.

And on Jan. 14, 2015, a 31-year-old woman was opening the door to her apartment building somewhere in the 5th Precinct, which includes Chinatown, Little Italy and the Bowery, around 2:30 a.m. when Kelley allegedly approached her from behind, grabbed her waist and pulled her pants down, police said.

Kelley pushed the woman away and fled the area when the woman screamed, according to police.

Police say Kelley was wearing a black Yankees hat during all three of the attacks. He’s been charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of sex abuse for the Dec. 16 and Dec. 17, 2014 incidents, and attempted rape, burglary and sex abuse for the Jan. 14, 2015 incident.

Police had previously linked Kelley to a sexual assault that took place on East 6th Street in the East Village on Dec. 28, 2014 and another sexual assault that took place in the East Village on Dec. 9, 2014, but Kelley had not been charged for those attacks as of Saturday morning, the NYPD said.

His attorney information wasn’t immediately available Saturday.