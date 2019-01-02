What to Know A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman who went into cardiac arrest after she got cosmetic butt injections

Whalesca Castillo, of the Bronx, faces charges including unauthorized practice of a profession and criminally negligent homicide

Lesbia Ayala, 48, died of systemic silicone embolism syndrome due to cosmetic silicone injections, the Medical Examiner said

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman who went into cardiac arrest after she got cosmetic butt injections.

Whalesca Castillo, 44, of the Bronx, faces charges including unauthorized practice of a profession, criminally negligent homicide and manslaughter in the death of Philadelphia resident Lesbia Ayala, 48.

Officers responding to a 911 call found Ayala in cardiac arrest inside Castillo’s home on Seward Avenue, in the Castle Hill section of the Bronx, on June 17, the NYPD said.

Ayala was taken to Jacobi Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The city’s Medical Examiner later determined she died of systemic silicone embolism syndrome due to cosmetic silicone injections she received in her buttocks and thighs, and deemed her death a homicide.

Castillo was arrested Wednesday, police said. His attorney information wasn’t immediately available.