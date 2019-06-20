Man Arrested for Allegedly Selling Drugs Out of Unlicensed Rockland County Day Care - NBC New York
Crime and Courts

Man Arrested for Allegedly Selling Drugs Out of Unlicensed Rockland County Day Care

Published 18 minutes ago

    Man Arrested for Allegedly Selling Drugs Out of Unlicensed Rockland County Day Care
    What to Know

    • A man was arrested for allegedly running a drug-peddling ring from an illegal daycare — selling the narcotics while children were present

    • More than 200 pills of oxycodone and two loaded guns were found inside a home that was also being used as an unlicensed day care, cops said

    • Quran Dent-Chapman, 25, was arrested on two drug charges and a gun charge, accused of using the home as a base to sell drugs and store guns

    Police in Rockland County arrested a man suspected of running a drug-peddling operation out of an illegal daycare — and selling the narcotics while children were in the home.

    More than 200 pills of oxycodone and two loaded guns were found Tuesday when Spring Valley police and the Rockland County Drug Task Force raided the Lake Street house that was also being used as an unlicensed day care center, police said.

    There were around a half dozen children at the home when police arrived to conduct their search, according to cops. Child Protective Services was notified after the illegal child care facility was discovered. The day care is now being investigated.

    Quran Dent-Chapman, 25, was arrested on two drug charges and a gun charge, accused of using the home as a base to sell drugs and store illegal firearms, all while children were present.

    Information regarding if Dent-Chapman had an attorney was not immediately available.

