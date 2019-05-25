Man Arrested at Air Show Accused of Child Pornography: Source

A man was arrested Saturday at the Bethpage Air Show, where he was accused of taking inappropriate pictures of children, a law enforcement source said.
The suspect, who lives in Babylon, was being held at the parks police station at Jones Beach on Saturday evening, the source told NBC 4 New York.
He was allegedly taking pictures with his cellphone of children's private areas, the source said.
Investigators then discovered child pornography on his phone, the source said.
The annual air show draws hundreds of thousands of people to Jones Beach State Park every Memorial Day weekend.