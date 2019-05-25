Man Arrested at Air Show Accused of Child Pornography: Source

SANFORD, FL - MARCH 24: A member of the New Black Panther Party wears handcuffs as others rally next to a memorial to Trayvon Martin outside The Retreat at Twin Lakes community where Trayvon was shot and killed by George Michael Zimmerman while on neighborhood watch patrol March 234 2012 in Sanford, Florida. The New Black Panther party said it is calling for a mobilization of black men to search for and arrest George Zimmerman. The organization has offered a $10,000 bounty for Zimmerman's capture. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

A man was arrested Saturday at the Bethpage Air Show, where he was accused of taking inappropriate pictures of children, a law enforcement source said.

The suspect, who lives in Babylon, was being held at the parks police station at Jones Beach on Saturday evening, the source told NBC 4 New York.

He was allegedly taking pictures with his cellphone of children's private areas, the source said.

Investigators then discovered child pornography on his phone, the source said.

The annual air show draws hundreds of thousands of people to Jones Beach State Park every Memorial Day weekend.