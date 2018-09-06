What to Know A Suffolk County man was arrested for alleging driving while intoxicated with his girlfriend’s 6-year-old son in the vehicle Wednesday night

A Suffolk County man was arrested for alleging driving while intoxicated with his girlfriend’s 6-year-old son in the vehicle Wednesday night, police say.

Salvador Guevara-Lopez, 47, of Bay Shore was arrested and charged with DWI, aggravated DWI with a child passenger 15 years or younger — known as Leandra’s Law — and endangering the welfare of a child.

Guevara-Lopez was allegedly driving a 2003 Nissan Altima southbound in the northbound lane of Fifth Avenue near the intersection of Brook Avenue in Bay Shore when he was pulled over by a Highway Enforcement Section officer around 9:37 p.m., according to authorities.

The child was subsequently released into the custody of his mother.

Attorney information for Guevara-Lopez was not immediately available.