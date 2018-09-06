Man Arrested on Long Island for DWI With Girlfriend’s 6-Year-Old Son in Car: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Man Arrested on Long Island for DWI With Girlfriend’s 6-Year-Old Son in Car: Police

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Recipes With Heart and Soul
    Suffolk County Police
    Salvador Guevera-Lopez

    What to Know

    • A Suffolk County man was arrested for alleging driving while intoxicated with his girlfriend’s 6-year-old son in the vehicle Wednesday night

    • Salvador Guevara-Lopez, 47, was charged with DWI, aggravated DWI with a child passenger 15 years or younger and endangering welfare of child

    • Attorney information for Guevara-Lopez was not immediately available

    A Suffolk County man was arrested for alleging driving while intoxicated with his girlfriend’s 6-year-old son in the vehicle Wednesday night, police say.

    Salvador Guevara-Lopez, 47, of Bay Shore was arrested and charged with DWI, aggravated DWI with a child passenger 15 years or younger — known as Leandra’s Law — and endangering the welfare of a child.

    Guevara-Lopez was allegedly driving a 2003 Nissan Altima southbound in the northbound lane of Fifth Avenue near the intersection of Brook Avenue in Bay Shore when he was pulled over by a Highway Enforcement Section officer around 9:37 p.m., according to authorities.

    The child was subsequently released into the custody of his mother.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Allbirds

    Attorney information for Guevara-Lopez was not immediately available.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us