A man groped three teen girls in a crowd outside a Broadway theater, police said. (Published Saturday, June 23, 2018)

The man who police say groped a group of teenagers in a crowd of people who had just left a Broadway theater after seeing the show "Anastasia" has been arrested, the NYPD says.

Hosny Elsayed, 46, of Manhattan, is charged with four counts of forcible touching and four counts of sexual abuse, according to police.



Police say Elsayed was the man standing outside the Broadhurst Theater on Friday when he touched four girls. Officials initially said it was three girls, but said early Tuesday that a fourth victim, a 16-year-old girl, had come forward.

Authorities say he touched a 15-year-old under her dress, then pressed himself against a 16-year-old and 19-year-old, police said. The circumstances surrounding the fourth victim wasn't immediately clear.

It wasn't known if Elsayed had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

