A man escaped from police custody on Wednesday after he was arrested for allegedly hitting his girlfriend, law enforcement sources said.

Police arrested the 18-year-old man at 632 Utica Ave. after a woman who said she was his girlfriend claimed he hit her and broke her phone.

Officers cuffed the man outside the 71st Precinct in Brooklyn, which is on the border of Crown Heights and Prospect-Lefferts Gardens, but he managed to escape police and flee down New York Avenue.

Officials initially suspected he ran into the Sterling Street subway stop, but they weren’t able to track him down.

The subway was temporarily bypassing the stop as a result of the search.

Police are now searching for the man, who stands at around 5-foot-8 and weighs approximately 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing grey pants and a black shirt.