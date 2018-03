The man authorities said flashed a woman on a subway train on Friday.

A 50-year-old man has been arrested after authorities said he exposed himself to a woman on the subway, then smiled in waved, last week.

George Matias was booked on public lewdness charges after the flashing on a southbound A train in Manhattan on Friday.

Authorities said earlier this week that they were investigating whether the man was connected to other transit offenses.