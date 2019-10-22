Man Arrested After Allegedly Trying to Set Himself on Fire in Lower Manhattan: Officials - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Man Arrested After Allegedly Trying to Set Himself on Fire in Lower Manhattan: Officials

Published 45 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Arrested After Allegedly Trying to Set Himself on Fire in Lower Manhattan: Officials

    What to Know

    • A man was arrested in Lower Manhattan after claiming he was going to light himself on fire, police said

    • The man said he was pouring flammable liquid on himself Monday afternoon; authorities are testing what the liquid was

    • There is no threat at this time, the senior official said, as well as no known motive

    A man was arrested in Lower Manhattan after claiming he was going to light himself on fire, police said.

    The man, who a senior official said is from Colorado, said he was pouring flammable liquid on himself Monday afternoon. He was taken in custody shortly after, and authorities are checking to see what the liquid was to see if it was in fact flammable.

    Officials were also checking a small bag he had on him at the time.

    There is no threat at this time, the senior official said, as well as no known motive.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Julie Jacobson/AP

    It is not clear if the man was attempting to protest something, an official said. He was being transported to Bellevue Hospital.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us