A man was arrested in Lower Manhattan after claiming he was going to light himself on fire, police said.

The man, who a senior official said is from Colorado, said he was pouring flammable liquid on himself Monday afternoon. He was taken in custody shortly after, and authorities are checking to see what the liquid was to see if it was in fact flammable.

Officials were also checking a small bag he had on him at the time.

There is no threat at this time, the senior official said, as well as no known motive.

It is not clear if the man was attempting to protest something, an official said. He was being transported to Bellevue Hospital.