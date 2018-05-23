Brooklyn Man Arrested in Basement Stairwell Sex Attack on 5-Year-Old Girl; Cops Warn There May Be More Victims - NBC New York
Brooklyn Man Arrested in Basement Stairwell Sex Attack on 5-Year-Old Girl; Cops Warn There May Be More Victims

Detectives believe there may be other victims, authorities say

Published 27 minutes ago

    A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 5-year-old girl in a basement stairwell in Brooklyn, and detectives believe there may be other victims, authorities said Wednesday. 

    Cops initially got a call around 5 p.m. a week ago about the attack on the 5-year-old girl in Crown Heights. They say she had been at her home, and the suspect led her to the outside basement stairwell and attacked her. It wasn't clear if they knew each other prior to the attack. 

    It also wasn't clear how the man got the girl to leave her home with him, nor was it known if there was adult supervision in the house at the time. 

    Police say the child was treated at a hospital and released. The suspect, identified as Abraham Samotin, of Brooklyn, was arrested the following day on charges of criminal sex act and sex abuse involving a victim younger than 11. 

    It wasn't clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations. 

    The NYPD asks anyone else who thinks they may have been victimized by the same man or know someone who may have been victimized by him to contact authorities.

