A police officer has been shot in New Jersey, law enforcement sources tell News 4. Chopper 4 was over the scene Thursday.

What to Know A police officer has been shot in New Jersey, law enforcement sources tell News 4; a suspect is in custody and a rifle has been recovered

Chopper 4 showed a huge law enforcement and emergency response at the scene, with dozens of officers combing the area

One person was seen being taken out of a home on a stretcher as emergency personnel performed CPR; it wasn't clear if civilians were hurt

A police officer has been shot in New Jersey and one person is in custody, law enforcement sources and an official tell News 4.

The officer was shot around 11:30 a.m. Thursday outside a home on Myrtle Avenue in Irvington. A rifle has been recovered, the sources said.

There was no immediate word on the officer's condition, nor were any other details immediately available.

Chopper 4 showed a huge law enforcement and emergency response at the scene, with dozens of officers combing the area and going in and out of homes on a residential street. The area was totally shut down. Multiple ambulances responded and it appeared there were at least two dozen emergency response vehicles.

Aerial View Shows Tornado's Destruction in New Jersey

Chopper 4 gives an aerial view of some of the damage in Springfield, New Jersey, after a weak tornado briefly touched down there during Wednesday's ferocious and widespread severe weather. (Published 41 minutes ago)

One person was seen being taken out of a home on a stretcher as emergency personnel performed CPR, though it wasn't clear if that person was the injured police officer. It also wasn't clear if any civilians had been hurt.