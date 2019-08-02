Man Admits Fatally Stabbing Firefighter During New Jersey Street Fight - NBC New York
Man Admits Fatally Stabbing Firefighter During New Jersey Street Fight

Published 33 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A man who fatally stabbed a volunteer firefighter during a street confrontation last year is now headed to state prison

    • Demar Reevey received a 13-year sentence Friday. He had pleaded guilty in May to aggravated manslaughter

    • Monmouth County prosecutors have said the 24-year-old Red Bank man and 26-year-old Andrew Hill had been feuding over Reevey's girlfriend

    A man who fatally stabbed a volunteer firefighter during a street confrontation last year is now headed to state prison.

    Demar Reevey received a 13-year sentence Friday. He had pleaded guilty in May to aggravated manslaughter.

    Monmouth County prosecutors have said the 24-year-old Red Bank man and 26-year-old Andrew Hill had been feuding over Reevey's girlfriend. The dispute culminated on May 27, when Reevey stabbed Hill once during a fight in Red Bank.

    Reevey's public defender has said the two men were friends and that Reevey did not mean to hurt him.

    Hill worked as a hospital security officer but also was a volunteer with the Sea Bright Fire Department and the Red Bank First Aid Squad.

