Man Admits Attacking Pregnant NJ Transit Bus Driver - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Crime and Courts

Chief Investigative Reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.

Man Admits Attacking Pregnant NJ Transit Bus Driver

Published 18 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Admits Attacking Pregnant NJ Transit Bus Driver
    Union County Prosecutor's Office
    Andre Dawson III

    What to Know

    • Man admitted to assaulting a pregnant, on-duty NJ Transit bus driver earlier this year, prosecutors and the transportation agency announced

    • Andre Dawson III pleaded guilty to a single count of third-degree aggravated assault, according to Union County prosecutors

    • Sentencing is scheduled for June 7; Prosecutors will recommend a sentence of eight years in state prison.

    A man admitted to assaulting a pregnant, on-duty New Jersey Transit bus driver earlier this year, prosecutors and the transportation agency jointly announced Friday.

    Andre Dawson III pleaded guilty to a single count of third-degree aggravated assault, according to Union County prosecutors.

    The attack occurred Jan. 28 in Elizabeth at around 4:35 p.m., according to prosecutors.

    Police officers responding to a reported assault found the driver had been robbed of her cell phone and suffered with bumps, cuts and bruises, prosecutors previously said. The attacker allegedly fled before officers arrived.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Christina Geremia

    The victim was treated at Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth for her injuries.

    Investigators identified Dawson, of Union Township, as the suspect and was arrested in February. He was originally charged with robbery, assault and assault on a bus operator.

    “At NJ Transit, the safety and security of our employees and customers are paramount,” NJ Transit Executive Director Kevin S. Corbett said in a statement. “Let this guilty plea serve as an example for anyone contemplating to harm one of our bus operators, train crew members, or any one of our employees that their actions will not be tolerated, and they will be apprehended and aggressively prosecuted.”

    Top News: Fans, Family Give Nipsey Hussle a Final Sendoff

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Fans, Family Give Nipsey Hussle a Final Sendoff
    David McNew/Getty Images

    Sentencing is scheduled for June 7. Prosecutors will recommend eight years in state prison.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us