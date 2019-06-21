What to Know The man who opened fire on a Brooklyn street and mistakenly shot an 11-year-old boy Thursday evening has been arrested, police said

Angel Eaddy, of Crown Heights, was arrested Friday and hit with a slew of charges including two counts each of attempted murder, criminal use of a firearm and reckless endangerment, as well as four counts of assault, according to law enforcement.

Eaddy is accused of firing multiple shots aimed at man he had a dispute with, but instead hit the 11-year-old boy and another man. Both the child and the 31-year-old bystander were hospitalized but both are expected to survive.

Eaddy allegedly started shooting in front of a grocery store along Schnectady Avenue between St. Johns Place and Lincoln Place in Crown Heights Thursday, according to police.

11-Year-Old Boy Recovering After Shot in Brooklyn

The young boy was hit by an errant bullet on the streets in Crown Heights, and is now recovering after getting out of surgery. NBC 4 New York's Ray Villeda reports. (Published Friday, June 21, 2019)

The 11-year-old was in a nearby intersection when he was struck in his upper right chest or shouler area, officials said. Witnesses say the boy's mother immediately called out for help as the boy appeared to be in shock, not crying or screaming in pain.

The boy was rushed to Kings County Hospital in critical condition, police said. He was out of surgery later Thursday night. Neither the boy or the other gunshot victim were the intended target, police said.

Information regarding a lawyer for the 27-year-old Eaddy was not immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.