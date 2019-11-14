What to Know A 31-year-old arson suspect has been arrested after he allegedly set five fires at two New York City Housing Authority buildings in Brooklyn

A 31-year-old arson suspect has been arrested after he allegedly set five fires at two New York City Housing Authority buildings in Brooklyn over a span of 6 months, the FDNY announced Wednesday.

Michael F. Hall is accused of setting at least one flame at the front doors of apartments at 1211 Loring Avenue and four other fires at 2628 Linden Boulevard, blocking the escape of residents and access by responding firefighters, according to fire officials. The fires injured a total of four people.

All the fires were set in the early mornings, FDNY said. The very first arson Hall is accused of was on May 28 at 4:25 a.m. on Linden.

Hall allegedly struck again the same building on Oct. 18, Oct. 26 and Nov. 3.

On Nov. 7, Hall went to the adjacent building on Loring and lit a fire at 4:48 a.m., FDNY said.

Hall was charged with one count of attempted murder, two counts of arson, one count of criminal possession of a dangerous weapon, two counts of attempted assault, one count of menacing, and harassment, according to the fire department.

It was unclear whether Hall has a legal representative who can speak on his behalf.