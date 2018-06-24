Man Accused of Chopping Off Wife's Arm Arrested in Niagara Falls: NYPD - NBC New York
Man Accused of Chopping Off Wife's Arm Arrested in Niagara Falls: NYPD

Published 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    • A woman's husband cut off her arm from her bicep and now he's on the lam, police say

    • It happened around noon Thursday at a Sunset Park home in Brooklyn

    • The 31-year-old victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical but stable condition; her right arm was amputated

    A man accused of cutting off his wife's arm and two of her fingers was arrested in Niagra Falls, police said. 

    Yong Lu, 35, of Brooklyn, was arrested Saturday night, the NYPD said

    Police were called to his Sunset Park home near 55th Street and 5th Avenue just after noon Thursday and found his 35-year-old wife with her right arm severed at the bicep, the NYPD said. Two of her fingers on her left hand were also cut off. 

    She was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical but stable condition; her right arm was amputated, according to police. It was cut off with a knife, which police found, cops said. 

    Yong Lu
    Photo credit: NYPD

