Police are searching for the suspect in an anti-Muslim vandalism incident at a Brooklyn elementary school. Rana Novini reports.

The man who cops believe spray-painted hateful messages toward Muslims at a Brooklyn elementary school has been arrested, police said.

Alan Tatten, of Sheepshead Bay, was charged with aggravated harassment and criminal mischief for allegedly writing the anti-Muslim rhetoric on several entrance doors to P.S. 52 — which has a large Arab student population.

Parents of children who attend the elementary school were shocked someone would direct that language toward children, and had to walk-by the racist message with their children for the first half of this week until it was painted over.

Police believe Tatten tagged the door on Sunday night.

It was not clear if the 55-year-old was also responsible for another act of hateful vandalism less than a mile away, where the words “kills Arabs” were spray-painted at a bus stop near Nostrand Avenue and Avenue V.

Hate crimes in New York City is up from the same time last year. The number of crimes directed at Muslims has remained the same.

Information regarding an attorney for Tatten was not immediately available.