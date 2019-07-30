The man who hit and dragged the woman is a delivery driver for the AutoZone where the incident happened Monday afternoon. NBC 4 New York's Ray Villeda reports.

The man charged with killing a woman on Long Island after he allegedly struck her and dragged her a quarter of a mile saw the woman face down in the street but fled anyway because he needed to "get to his next job," according to a written statement from him prosecutors cited at his arraignment Tuesday.

Donnell Hicks, an AutoZone delivery man, was arrested Monday night and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

In court, prosecutors said that in a written statement, Hicks admitted that he thought something was trapped under his van, caught in the wheel well. He allegedly admitted he heard and saw people yelling at him to stop.

Prosecutors went on to say he drove a quarter of a mile before he got out of the van, looked under the van and saw her face down on the street, and then got back in the van because he needed to “get to his next job.”

Hicks faces two charges: leaving the scene of an accident causing a death (a felony) and leaving the scene of an accident causing physical injury (a misdemeanor). However, the charges can be upgraded. He currently faces up to seven years in prison if convicted.

Hicks has no prior criminal history. His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 2.

The judge set his bail at $100,000 cash or $250,000 in bond.

Hicks’ attorney did not comment as he left the courtroom.

Thirty-eight-year-old Ann Marie Christina, was hit in front of an AutoZone store on Deer Park Avenue in North Babylon Monday afternoon, just north of the Southern State Parkway, according to police. After getting hit just after 1 p.m., she was then pinned underneath the work van and dragged along the busy road to the next intersection — up to a half mile away.

The driver made a right turn at Shade Street and Christina was finally dislodged, and the driver kept on going, Suffolk County Police said.

Items belonging to Christina, of East Quogue, were left strewn across the street, including shoes, sunglasses, a cellphone and a handbag. She was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, Suffolk police said.

Cops said a male companion of the victim, 40-year-old Eric Krems, was also hit by the white van, and was treated at the hospital for injuries not considered to be life-threatening. Krems shouted for help after the woman was struck, witnesses said.