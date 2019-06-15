Man, 21, Arrested for Deadly Stabbing on Long Island: Police

A 32-year-old man was found stabbed to death inside a home on Long Island, authorities say. Drew Wilder reports.

A 21-year-old has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a Long Island teaching assistant, police say.

Evan Grabelsky, 32, was found stabbed to death inside the home he shared with his parents on Elliott Street in Merrick on June 1, authorities said.

Police on Friday said Ryan Lindquist, 21, of Massapequa, has been arrested in connection with the stabbing.

Grabelsky was a teaching assistant at Great Neck North High School.

Lindquist is expected to appear in court on Saturday. His attorney information wasn't immediately available.