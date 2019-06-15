Man, 21, Arrested for Deadly Stabbing on Long Island: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Man, 21, Arrested for Deadly Stabbing on Long Island: Police

Evan Grabelsky, 32, was found stabbed to death inside the home he shared with his parents in Merrick on June 1, authorities said

By Ken Buffa

Published 25 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Man, 32, Found Stabbed to Death in Long Island Home

    A 32-year-old man was found stabbed to death inside a home on Long Island, authorities say. Drew Wilder reports.

    (Published Sunday, June 2, 2019)

    What to Know

    • A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a Long Island man, police say

    • The 32-year-old man was found dead in the home he shared with his parents on Elliott Street in Merrick on June 1, police said

    • Police previously said the stabbing didn't appear to be random, but didn't immediately provide additional details

    A 21-year-old has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a Long Island teaching assistant, police say. 

    Evan Grabelsky, 32, was found stabbed to death inside the home he shared with his parents on Elliott Street in Merrick on June 1, authorities said. 

    Police on Friday said Ryan Lindquist, 21, of Massapequa, has been arrested in connection with the stabbing.

    Grabelsky was a teaching assistant at Great Neck North High School.

    Police Investigate Homicide in Long Island Home

    [NY] Police Investigate Homicide in Long Island Home

    A homicide investigation is underway on a quiet street on Long Island. Drew Wilder reports.

    (Published Sunday, June 2, 2019)

    Police previously said the stabbing didn't appear to be random, but didn't immediately provide additional details.

    Lindquist is expected to appear in court on Saturday. His attorney information wasn't immediately available. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us