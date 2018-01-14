A man and his 13-year-old daughter were killed in a fire in the Bronx on Sunday. Wale Aliyu reports.

A man and his 13-year-old daughter were killed in an apartment fire in the Bronx on Sunday, police said.

The fire broke out shortly after noon in a building on Dewey Avenue in the Throgs Neck neighborhood, the NYPD said. Firefighters battled the blaze for about an hour before getting it under control. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries in the blaze.

The victims, 62-year-old Nelson Rojas and his daughter Yolanda Rojas, were found unresponsive in the apartment by firefighters. They were taken to Jacobi Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The FDNY says the fire was accidental and was sparked by an electric plate in close proximity ot bedding.



Aurora Ronda, who volunteers on the school board at Mott Hall Community School, said she called the principal to make sure counselors were in place for the girl’s classmates when they returned to class Tuesday.

“All the kids already know about it, because it's been all over Facebook,” Ronda said.

Sierra Rodriguez, 11, says she went to school with the 13-year-old, who she described as quiet and “a really sweet girl.”

“Her dad used to always walk her to school because she used to get bullied and stuff. A few days ago she was getting bullied but I told them to stop, so I stuck up for her,” Rodriguez said.

A vigil was held for the father and daughter outside the apartment building on Sunday night. When the girl's aunt showed up, she was brought to tears by the show of support.