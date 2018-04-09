Maltipoo Puppy Snatched From Long Island Pet Shop: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Maltipoo Puppy Snatched From Long Island Pet Shop: Police

Published 12 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Maltipoo Puppy Snatched From Long Island Pet Shop: Police
    Suffolk Police
    Suspect in Maltipoo snatching

    Police on Long Island are searching for a man caught on camera stealing a Maltipoo puppy valued at $2,500 from a pet shop Monday morning. 

    Suffolk County police say the man walked into Selmer's Pet Land on East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station just before 11 a.m., and snatched a three-month-old Maltipoo.

    The thief fled on Jericho Turnpike, then headed north on Poplar Avenue. 

    The man is in his mid- to late 20s, about 5 feet 9 inches, with a mustache or goatee. He was wearing gray camouflage pants, a green hooded sweatshirt and a knit cap. 

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 631-854-8252.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us