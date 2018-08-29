Man Whose Body Was Found on Long Island May Have Been MS-13 Member: Source - NBC New York
Man Whose Body Was Found on Long Island May Have Been MS-13 Member: Source

Published 2 hours ago

    Man Whose Body Was Found on Long Island May Have Been MS-13 Member: Source
    News 4

    A man whose body was found on Long Island may have been an MS-13 gang member killed as part of an internal battle, a senior law enforcement source said. 

    Police acting on a tip found the body in East Meadow, near Uniondale, on Wednesday, law enforcement sources said.

    Nassau County police said the person they were searching for could have been a victim of the MS-13 gang. 

    A senior law enforcement source said the man found may have actually been a gang member. The man was in his 20s, the source said. 

    Homeland Security and Nassau County police are investigating. 

