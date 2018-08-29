A man whose body was found on Long Island may have been an MS-13 gang member killed as part of an internal battle, a senior law enforcement source said.

Police acting on a tip found the body in East Meadow, near Uniondale, on Wednesday, law enforcement sources said.

Nassau County police said the person they were searching for could have been a victim of the MS-13 gang.

A senior law enforcement source said the man found may have actually been a gang member. The man was in his 20s, the source said.

Homeland Security and Nassau County police are investigating.