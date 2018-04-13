A knife-wielding duo ripped off a teenager’s “Make America Great Again” hat and threatened him when he tried to get it back, police say.

Cops claim the 18-year-old man was second away from getting onto the subway at Union Square when one of the men grabbed the teen from behind. The man snatched the MAGA hat off the teen, who quickly retaliated in an attempt to get it back, officials said.

That’s when the second suspect whipped out a knife and pointed it toward the teen before the duo ran off with red hat.

It wasn’t clear whether any words were exchanged between the pair and the victim.

Police released a sketch of one of the suspects (above). Witnesses with tips are urged to call Crime Stoppers.