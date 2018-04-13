Knife-Wielding Duo Rip 'Make America Great Again' Hat Off Teen in NYC: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Knife-Wielding Duo Rip 'Make America Great Again' Hat Off Teen in NYC: Police

Published 40 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Knife-Wielding Duo Rip 'Make America Great Again' Hat Off Teen in NYC: Police

    A knife-wielding duo ripped off a teenager’s “Make America Great Again” hat and threatened him when he tried to get it back, police say.

    Cops claim the 18-year-old man was second away from getting onto the subway at Union Square when one of the men grabbed the teen from behind. The man snatched the MAGA hat off the teen, who quickly retaliated in an attempt to get it back, officials said.

    That’s when the second suspect whipped out a knife and pointed it toward the teen before the duo ran off with red hat.

    It wasn’t clear whether any words were exchanged between the pair and the victim.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Localize.city

    Police released a sketch of one of the suspects (above). Witnesses with tips are urged to call Crime Stoppers.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us