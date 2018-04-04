Tenants in New York City Housing Authority buildings are filing suit against the city-run agency. Erica Byfield reports.

What to Know A new report by the city comptroller says 70 percent of public housing playgrounds are not properly maintained

Nearly 10 percent of the playgrounds are hazardous to kids; an audit found broken play equipment and jagged edges, among other issues

The audit also says inspections of the playgrounds were never done, left blank or falsified

Hundreds of playgrounds at New York City public housing developments were not properly maintained or had visible hazards, according to a review by the city.

In a scathing audit released Wednesday, Comptroller Scott Stringer also accuses the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) of filing false reports that stated safe and clean conditions, even when playgrounds had missing or busted equipment.

The new audit found that out of 788 playgrounds at NYCHA complexes, 72 (nearly 10 percent) were visibly damaged and 549 (70 percent) were not properly maintained.

Among the hazardous conditions found, according to Stringer: missing and broken play equipment, including some with jagged edges; loose and deteriorated safety surfacing; tripping hazards; debris; erosion; and unkempt vegetation.

Even worse, Stringer says some inspections were either never done, left blank or falsified.

NYCHA says they’ve made repairs, but Stringer is demanding an immediate overhaul.

“Not next month. Not next year. This is not going to be lead paint two,” Stringer said, referring to the city’s admission last fall that NYCHA failed to perform annual lead inspections.

Stringer said that while deficiencies were found in a majority of the playgrounds, 30 percent of them – or 239 playgrounds – were in good or satisfactory condition at the time of the inspections.

“Those playgrounds reflect that a significant number of NYCHA developments provide their residents with safe, pleasant outdoor play areas for their children’s enjoyment. However, that was not the prevailing condition we found in most of NYCHA’s playgrounds,” the audit reads.

The housing authority responded to the audit Wednesday, saying it is “committed to providing safe, clean and connected communities for everyone who lives in public housing.”

“We had an external auditor review all of our playgrounds and are already taking steps to correct hazardous conditions within 90 days,” the authority said. “We have accepted most of the recommendations and are working towards implementing them now.”

According to the audit, playground maintenance is primarily the responsibility of each development’s grounds-keeping staff, under the overall direction of a development-based superintendent. Meanwhile, “supervising housing groundskeepers” are tasked with conducting daily inspections of the grounds, including the playgrounds, and completing a detailed monthly Grounds and Playground Inspection Report.

To read the audit in full and see the comptroller’s list of recommendations, go here.