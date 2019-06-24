Major Fire Breaks Out on Cuomo Bridge Heading Toward Westchester, Snarling Traffic - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Major Fire Breaks Out on Cuomo Bridge Heading Toward Westchester, Snarling Traffic

Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Broadcast Stream on A2

    A major fire broke out on the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge Monday afternoon, with traffic cameras showing heavy flame and giant plumes of black smoke.

    Traffic was fully halted on the Westchester-bound side of the bridge once known as the Tappan Zee as the blaze raged. 

    The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. 

    Photos from a New York Thruway traffic camera showed multiple vehicles fully engulfed.

    Data from 511NY showed traffic slowed or stopped entirely from the Elmsford area across the river to South Nyack.

    This is a developing story. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us