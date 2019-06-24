A major fire broke out on the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge Monday afternoon, with traffic cameras showing heavy flame and giant plumes of black smoke.

Traffic was fully halted on the Westchester-bound side of the bridge once known as the Tappan Zee as the blaze raged.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Photos from a New York Thruway traffic camera showed multiple vehicles fully engulfed.

Data from 511NY showed traffic slowed or stopped entirely from the Elmsford area across the river to South Nyack.

