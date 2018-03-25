Major Drug Ring Taken Down on Long Island: Police

Police say they took down one of the largest drug rings in Suffolk County. (Published 31 minutes ago)

What to Know Police say they've taken down one of the largest drug rings in Suffolk County

Six people were arrested, including the alleged ringleader, who was arrested after a chase

Officers seized $362,000 in cash and large amounts of cocaine, heroin and crack

One of the biggest drug trafficking networks in Suffolk County was taken down this weekend, police said, announcing the arrest of six people and seizure of large amounts of cash and drugs.

Officers raided four locations and seized $362,000 in cash, 3,250 grams of cocaine, 475 grams of heroin, 400 grams of crack and drug paraphernalia, Suffolk County police said. Four handguns were also seized.

Michael Fearon, 50, of Middle Island, was the ringleader, said District Attorney Timothy Sini. Fearon was arrested after a chase in which he crashed into two unmarked police cars, Sini said. No one was injured.

Fearon and Elius Cefarino Garcia Ovalles, 31, of the Bronx, were charged with operating as major traffickers. They face a slew of other charges, including criminal sale of a controlled substance and weapons charges.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Feron or Ovalles had attorneys.

The other people arrested, three men and one woman, face charges of conspiracy. Some also face drug charges.

Police said the investigation was continuing.