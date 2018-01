Maia Shibutani, 23, was born in New York City on July 20, 1994. Her brother was born three years earlier in Boston. Together, the tandem known as the "Shib Sibs" have taken over the ice dance world. And they'll look to extend their reign in Pyeongchang.

Alex and Maia Shibutani have to stay in shape to keep their ice dance routine one of the best in the world. See how Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson inspired Maia in one of her dreams.