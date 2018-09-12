Madrid-Bound Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Logan Airport - NBC New York
Madrid-Bound Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Logan Airport

Crews detected a technical problem in one of the aircraft's engine approximately 90 minutes after takeoff, according to an Iberia Airways spokeswoman

By Jeff Saperstone and Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

    A Spain-bound flight from New York made an emergency landing at Logan Airport in Boston after an Iberia Airways plane experienced a technical problem in one of the aircraft’s engine.

    A spokeswoman for the plane says Flight IB6252 landed with no incident and all 265 passengers were safe and uninjured.

    The flight initially departed at 9:15 p.m. from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and was set for Madrid. An hour and a half after takeoff, crews detected the problem, according to the spokeswoman.

    Iberia is rebooking its passengers with 54 travelers being flown non-stop to Lisbon and Madrid from Boston. The rest of the travelers will be taken to New York via bus, where there are "more options to rebook them from there."

