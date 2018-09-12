Madrid-Bound Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Logan Airport

A Spain-bound flight from New York made an emergency landing at Logan Airport in Boston after an Iberia Airways plane experienced a technical problem in one of the aircraft’s engine.

A spokeswoman for the plane says Flight IB6252 landed with no incident and all 265 passengers were safe and uninjured.

The flight initially departed at 9:15 p.m. from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and was set for Madrid. An hour and a half after takeoff, crews detected the problem, according to the spokeswoman.

Iberia is rebooking its passengers with 54 travelers being flown non-stop to Lisbon and Madrid from Boston. The rest of the travelers will be taken to New York via bus, where there are "more options to rebook them from there."

Top News: The 17th Anniversary of the September 11th Attacks