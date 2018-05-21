Macy's will be Hosting Hiring Events Throughout NY Metro Area - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Macy's will be Hosting Hiring Events Throughout NY Metro Area

By Ashley Serianni

Published 16 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Macy's will be Hosting Hiring Events Throughout NY Metro Area
    Getty Images
    (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

    Macy's will be hosting hiring events throughout the New York metro area on Tuesday as they look to hire new full and part-time employees.

    The hiring events will take place from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. in various Macy's locations including Cross County, Downtown Brooklyn, Flushing, Garden State Plaza, Herald Square, Kings Plaza, Paramus Park, Queens Center, and White Plains Galleria.

    Anyone interesting in participating in the events should apply in advance at macysJOBS.com to see what positions and opportunities are open for the on-site interviews.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us