Macy's will be hosting hiring events throughout the New York metro area on Tuesday as they look to hire new full and part-time employees.

The hiring events will take place from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. in various Macy's locations including Cross County, Downtown Brooklyn, Flushing, Garden State Plaza, Herald Square, Kings Plaza, Paramus Park, Queens Center, and White Plains Galleria.

Anyone interesting in participating in the events should apply in advance at macysJOBS.com to see what positions and opportunities are open for the on-site interviews.

