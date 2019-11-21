This year's theme of the Macy's holiday windows is "Believe in the Wonder." The Herald Square store's six windows will tell the story of a girl who wishes to be Santa. Jen Maxfield reports.

What to Know Macy's will unveil its holiday windows to shoppers and visitors on Thursday at 6 p.m.

This year's theme is "Believe in the Wonder." The Herald Square store's six windows will tell the story of a girl who wishes to be Santa

More than 10,000 people walk pass the iconic displays on Broadway every hour, and that number increases to 15,000 during the holidays

Macy's Annual Thanksgivings Day Parade is a week away and to get people excited, the flagship will unveil its holiday windows to shoppers and visitors on Thursday.

The theme of this year's windows is "Believe in the Wonder." The Herald Square store's six windows will tell the story of a little girl who wishes to be Santa and her dog, Willow, according to Roya Sullivan, Macy's National Director of Holiday Windows.

"It's all about having Santa in all our hearts. Her best friend is Willow who pretends to be a reindeer right here," Sullivan tells NBC New York.

Visitors can interact with this year's display by rubbing Willow's nose and the pup will scratch its own ear.

Macy's Parade Balloons Take Test Flight in New Jersey

Giant balloons took flight for a test run Saturday ahead of their debut in this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Published Monday, Nov. 4, 2019)

Everything in the windows are handmade from lacquer, chromed parts, LED lights, 3D objects and nothing was manufactured, according to Sullivan. The Macy's holiday windows team worked on colorful and moving displays for 8 months and it took 21 days to install everything.

More than 10,000 people walk pass the iconic displays on Broadway every hour, and that number increases to 15,000 during the holidays, Sullivan said.

Macy’s first began the tradition of animated windows in 1899 at its original 14th street location. This year's windows will be unveiled at 6 p.m. Thursday along with fireworks, confetti and holiday music to bring out the holiday joy in kids and adults alike.

The displays will run through through Jan. 1, 2020.