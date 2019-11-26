What to Know
Police say they're searching for the suspect who allegedly slashed an 18-year-old with a machete on Monday
The victim was playing a video game inside a Bronx laundromat when a man rushed inside and slashed him in the arm, police said
The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition, according to police
An 18-year-old man was playing a video game inside a Bronx laundromat when another man rushed inside, wielding a large machete in his hand.
Police say they're searching for the suspect who allegedly slashed the teen in his left arm around 2 p.m. on Monday at Bright White Cleaning Center on Southern Boulevard. Surveillance video of the incident shows the suspect getting out of a black BMW and running into the laundromat.
Shortly after the attack, the suspect ran out into the getaway vehicle.
Two other men inside the car also got out and one of them threw what appeared to be a bottle into the establishment, the video shows.
The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition, according to police. The FDNY said three other people were also taken to the hospital but it was unclear what injuries they suffered, if any.
Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).