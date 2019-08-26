What to Know Cops are looking for two men who allegedly robbed a Connecticut Taco Bell and its employees with a machete and a crowbar

It happened on Shunpike Road in Cromwell around 2:30 a.m. Monday, authorities said; no injuries were reported

The robbers fled the scene; anyone with information about the heist is asked to call Cromwell Police at 860-635-2256

Police are looking for two men who they said robbed a Taco Bell in Connecticut Monday with a machete and a crowbar, forcing employees to open the safe and empty their own pockets of valuables.

Police responded to reports of a robbery at Taco Bell on Shunpike Road in Cromwell around 2:30 a.m. after a man with a machete and another who had a crowbar went in through an unlocked door and made the employees open the safe before robbing the workers as well, authorities said.

After that, the robbers led the employees out of the back and had them wait outside while they fled with money, police said. It wasn't clear how much they were able to steal.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Chopper 4 Shows Aftermath of Devastating Connecticut Wreck

Chopper 4 over the scene showed major destruction; it appeared the sedan had slammed directly into a power line, bringing the pole down on top of it as debris stretched across the roadway. (Published 3 hours ago)

Cromwell officers who responded to the robbery saw a tan Honda Accord leaving the area with its headlights off and tried to stop it, but the driver fled at a high speed and the chase ended on Route 9.

Four people were in the car and police said one was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and another was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on the car or the people involved is asked to call Cromwell Police at 860-635-2256 and reference Case 19-9251.