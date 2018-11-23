NY Restaurant Worker Uses Machete to Fend off Robber

A worker at a Long Island diner used a machete to fend off a gun-toting robber on Wednesday.

Anna Guervara has been credited with stopping the robber in his tracks at the Deli Pupuseria in Huntington on Wednesday afternoon.

“The only thing I was thinking of was my children,” she said. “I said ‘God, help me take care of my children’ because it was so scary.”

Surveillance footage shows Guervara pulling out the blade as the robber comes toward the register with a gun drawn.

Guervara said that when her husband said the gun was a fake, the robber then took off running without stealing anything. He got into a waiting getaway car and disappeared.

Police later arrested 35-year-old Carlos Garcia in the case; he’s also been linked to robberies at four other businesses, including two others owned by Guervara’s in-laws.

Angela Reilly, 53, was also arrested in the case. Police say she is thought to have been the driver in at least three of the robberies.

Guervara said that she isn’t sure why her business was targeted, but said she would have done anything to protect her business.

“I was working so hard that day and somebody comes here to steal it that’s not right,” she said. “I know it’s dangerous because I can get killed.”