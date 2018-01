Connecticut-born Mac Bohonnon has been skiing since he was younger than age 2. He started training in the U.S. Ski Team's developmental program when he was barely a teenager. And now, at age 22, he's looking to make the freestyle skiing podium in Pyeongchang after a fifth place finish in Sochi.

Freeskier Mac Bohonnon earned a trip to the Winter Olympics in Sochi and wasn’t sure what to expect. Now he knows he can compete with the best in the world.